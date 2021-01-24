WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A powerful winter storm system will bring the potential for heavy snow to the local area on Monday...and will combine with winds of 15-to-35 mph at times to create very hazardous travel conditions during the day Monday and into Monday night. Many area schools and businesses are closing in advance of our next winter storm...for a full list of closures...you click click here...
A large section of southern Nebraska and northern Kansas COULD see 6-to-12″ of snow by Monday night...with the POTENTIAL of 15″-or-more in a few areas. The combination of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds could also lead to tree damage and power outages in some locations during the day on Monday. Please check the latest forecast details before venturing out...and please be very careful with any travel plans as conditions are expected to worsen on Monday as the day goes along.
Snowfall is not expected in most areas until after midnight Sunday night...but will probably have an impact on your morning commute...with the heaviest snow coming down between 9am-and-4pm Monday...meaning your evening commute will also be impacted. Snow is expected to taper off by Monday evening.
The Lincoln Forecast:
Sunday Night: Mainly cloudy with a small chance for freezing drizzle or light freezing rain before midnight...then snow developing after midnight. Nearly steady temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s. Northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph.
Monday: Snow and blowing snow likely...with HEAVY snow possible at times. Northeast winds of 10-to-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Highs in the mid-to-upper 20s.
Monday Night: Snow tapering off...with some blowing snow still possible. Colder. Snow may mix with light freezing rain in the evening. North winds of 10-to-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Lows in the low-to-mid teens.
Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with a high in the upper teens-to-lower 20s. A 60% chance for more snow. Northeast winds of 5-to-15 mph.
