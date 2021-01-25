Advertisement

Local woman surprised with new wheelchair

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years, one local woman has competed in marathons and 5k’s, but instead of running to the finish line, she wheels her way. On Sunday she received a surprise to help her continue doing what she loves.

Holding signs and a balloon arch, Connie Belt was left with few words after hearing the news that her new wheelchair would be covered.

“It doesn’t seem like things like that happen,” said Belt. “It happens to everyone, but like yourself”.

For the last seven years, she’s used her wheelchair for everyday activities but also all of her races, marathons, and obstacle runs.

“Snow, mud, water, food, who knows,” said Belt. “Whatever goes on your shoes, goes on my wheelchair.”

Back in 2019, 10/11 NOW was there as Belt prepared for the Kansas City Marathon. The marathon was close to the hotel she was shot when she was three, which nicked her spinal cord.

She is using the same wheelchair that she used during that marathon. It’s now nearing the end of its roll.

Along with marathons, Belt has participated in The Blade 5K.

“Every year we are just like she is such an inspiration, she is so fantastic,” said Liz Wallace, Board of Directors for The Blade 5K. “It is a no-brainier we chose Connie to be a recipient”.

Wallace is with The Blade 5k, which is the non-profit organization that surprised Belt. Their mission is to help adaptive athletes and take care of the several thousands of dollars it takes to get a new wheelchair.

“I don’t hold back because I have a chair and worry about whether it is going to make it or not..it has to make it because it’s part of me,” said Belt.

Belt said that she is still in the process of being fitted for the new wheelchair, and will likely receive it sometime in the next couple of months. For more information on The Blade 5K, click here: https://theblade5k.com/

