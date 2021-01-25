Advertisement

As snow falls, road conditions deteriorate around Nebraska

Waverly 8 a.m.
Waverly 8 a.m.(NDOT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the beginning of an impactful winter storm begins to drop snow on much of eastern and central Nebraska, road conditions are beginning to worsen across the state.

In Lincoln, snow accumulation is happening quickly with most roads being completely snow-covered as of 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Antelope Valley 9 am..
Antelope Valley 9 am..(NDOT)

The city of Lincoln expects roughly 100 crews to begin plowing the streets shortly.

Interstate 80 is also snow-covered in eastern and central Nebraska, making travel slow and very difficult.

Waverly 9 a.m.
Waverly 9 a.m.(NDOT)
Ashland 9 a.m.
Ashland 9 a.m.(NDOT)

It is a similar story on highways across Nebraksa, making travel slow and dangerous in many parts of the state.

Highway 77 and Van Dorn
Highway 77 and Van Dorn(NDOT)
Highway 77 8 a.m.
Highway 77 8 a.m.(NDOT)

Reports of accidents are also starting to roll in. Nebraska State Patrol said troopers are working a multiple vehicle accident near Mile Marker 442, just west of Omaha, which has closed the right lane of Interstate 80.

For the latest road conditions, check out Nebraska 511′s interactive map.

For up-to-date forecasts and projections, click here.

Scan this QR code with your phone to download our 1011 NOW Weather App.
Scan this QR code with your phone to download our 1011 NOW Weather App.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
A major winter storm is set to unfold across southeastern Nebraska Sunday night and into the...
Powerful winter storm to impact the area into the day on Monday...
Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80
LTU snow removal plan
Lincoln declares snow emergency, parking ban
Nobody injured after train collides with car
Nobody injured after train hits car on tracks

Latest News

14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
Bayley Bischof
Snowstorm coverage on 10/11 NOW at Noon
Bill Schammert
Update on Lincoln street conditions from Bill Schammert
Areas of heavy snow will continue into Monday afternoon.
Brandon's Monday Afternoon Forecast