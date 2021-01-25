As snow falls, road conditions deteriorate around Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the beginning of an impactful winter storm begins to drop snow on much of eastern and central Nebraska, road conditions are beginning to worsen across the state.
In Lincoln, snow accumulation is happening quickly with most roads being completely snow-covered as of 8 a.m. Monday morning.
The city of Lincoln expects roughly 100 crews to begin plowing the streets shortly.
Interstate 80 is also snow-covered in eastern and central Nebraska, making travel slow and very difficult.
It is a similar story on highways across Nebraksa, making travel slow and dangerous in many parts of the state.
Reports of accidents are also starting to roll in. Nebraska State Patrol said troopers are working a multiple vehicle accident near Mile Marker 442, just west of Omaha, which has closed the right lane of Interstate 80.
