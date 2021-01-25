City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parking bans: A snow emergency is in effect. Parking is banned on both sides of all arterial streets, including emergency snow routes, bus and school routes. A map of these routes is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

Residential parking is banned on the odd-numbered sides of the street – that’s generally the south and west sides of the street. Parking is permitted on the even sides of residential streets.

When a residential parking ban is required, parking is banned on only one side of the street. The sides of the street will not switch like in previous years. During residential bans, parking on odd-numbered sides of the street will be banned in odd-numbered years like 2021. Parking on even-numbered sides of the street will be banned in even-numbered years.

City operations: More than 100 City and contractor crews are plowing arterial streets, school and bus routes and residential streets. Multiple passes in residential areas will be required.

National Weather Service: A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulation up to 16 inches and high winds are possible.

Weather conditions: Snow

Street conditions: Arterial streets are expected to remain snow-covered most of the day as snow continues to fall. Drivers should be alert for slick spots and reduced visibility.

StarTran: StarTran transit system will halt most bus operations, including paratransit service, at 3 p.m. Monday due to heavy snowfall. Routes 13, 27, and 44 will continue to run until 4:30 p.m. StarTran reports that 10 of 18 buses are currently stranded in the snow, and all routes are significantly delayed. This will be the first early end to service since 1974. The National Weather Service estimates up to 16 inches of total snow accumulation is possible.

“StarTran prides itself on being a dependable transit service through all types of weather, but we also want to make sure our riders and operators remain safe at all times,” Elliott said. “It is expected that the snow will continue to intensify this afternoon making conditions extremely dangerous for travel. We want to make sure everyone gets home safely.”

Normal hours of operation are expected to resume Tuesday, January 26.

READ MORE: Big winter storm impacting the region

Scan this QR code with your phone to download our 1011 NOW Weather App. (10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.