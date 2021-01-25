Creating a buzz in Bloomfield

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A home decor store and a clothing business are both attracting visitors from across northeast Nebraska and beyond.

One of the businesses is called “The Hive”, and the store sells a little bit of everything. “We have home decor, we have florals, we have pillows,” manager Tami Kuhlman said. “We have a small coffee shop in the back that serves a variety of coffees and teas. We have a luncheon that we serve on Wednesdays and Fridays, and then throughout the store we have kitchenware, we have a baby area, and the soups and dips are a popular item.”

The Hive is located in a historic old building. “I do know that it has just celebrated, or is currently celebrating, it’s 100th year. It was a furniture store at one time, and then it was an antique store,” Kuhlman said. In 2016, the building became home to “The Hive”. The local school mascot is the Bloomfield Bees, so naming a business “The Hive” seems fitting. And this business isn’t the only one you’ll find in the building. Upstairs is Lemon Drop Boutique. “We just had our 4-year anniversary in December,” co-owner Nichole Carlson said. Lemon Drop Boutique offers a wide variety of women’s clothing. “We have size small through 3X, and we also have a fun little kids line as well,” Carlson said. People come from far and wide to enjoy the offerings here. “They come from Norfolk, Yankton, all of the small towns around, Sioux City, it’s crazy. All over,” Carlson said. Carlson runs the business with a friend. She says neither of them have a background in fashion merchandising. “We both have a background in business,” Carlson said. “We were just looking for a creative outlet. We both love fashion, as well as small-town business ownership, so we decided, hey, let’s try it.”

Both at The Hive and at Lemon Drop Boutique, there’s a sense of pride in knowing the community is being served well by these businesses. “Small towns are just amazing. Everyone pats everyone’s back, and just the support is great from everybody. It’s not just Bloomfield, it’s all of the surrounding towns around,” Carlson said. The businesses are getting good reactions from shoppers. “With it being a one-stop shop for a girls day out, or a bachelorette party, a mother-daughter outing, it’s just great,” Carlson said. “Our community is very good about shopping locally, and hosting events here. We’ve done Christmas parties and birthday parties, along with group meetings for red-hatters and other organizations,” Kuhlman said.

The Hive was on the Nebraska Passport program in 2019, which brought a good deal of visitors to town. Both The Hive and Lemon Drop Boutique plan to see many more customers in the future, who are looking for a unique experience in rural Nebraska. “We love to see people, and help them any way possible,” Kuhlman said.

