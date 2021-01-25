Advertisement

FBI Omaha looks for stolen AFC Championship ring

The gold 50 yard marker and Patriots logo is seen on the filed before the New England Patriots...
The gold 50 yard marker and Patriots logo is seen on the filed before the New England Patriots play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Omaha is looking for a stolen 2011 New England Patriots AFC Championship ring.

The FBI office tweeted Sunday asking for people to be on the lookout.

The tweet reads, “If someone is sporting some suspicious bling at your AFC Championship game gathering, take another look.”

The ring is inscribed with “Gill” according to the tweet.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI electronic tip form.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
A major winter storm is set to unfold across southeastern Nebraska Sunday night and into the...
Powerful winter storm to impact the area into the day on Monday...
Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80
LTU snow removal plan
Lincoln declares snow emergency, parking ban
Nobody injured after train collides with car
Nobody injured after train hits car on tracks

Latest News

14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
Bayley Bischof
Snowstorm coverage on 10/11 NOW at Noon
Bill Schammert
Update on Lincoln street conditions from Bill Schammert
Areas of heavy snow will continue into Monday afternoon.
Brandon's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Waverly 8 a.m.
As snow falls, road conditions deteriorate around Nebraska