Forecast prompts changes to area basketball conference tournaments
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several area high school basketball tournaments are being affected by this week’s incoming snow storm. The Crossroads, Centennial, and Central Conferences are among the many leagues adjusting brackets. The Crossroads Conference (CRC) has cancelled all games on Monday with about a foot of snow expected across the area.
Stay tuned to 1011 NOW for more conference tournament updates throughout the week.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.