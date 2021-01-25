Forecast prompts changes to area basketball conference tournaments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several area high school basketball tournaments are being affected by this week’s incoming snow storm. The Crossroads, Centennial, and Central Conferences are among the many leagues adjusting brackets. The Crossroads Conference (CRC) has cancelled all games on Monday with about a foot of snow expected across the area.

Here are the update Crossroads Conference BB tournament brackets - weather permitting, of course. #emwolves. pic.twitter.com/7JBkBNk3KF — Paul Sheffield (@paulsheffield) January 24, 2021

The Centennial Conference Tournament for @LCS_GBB & @LCSBoysBBall coming up this week...we'll wait to see what the weather does to the schedule, but here are the brackets...a great week of basketball from 1 of the top Nebraska conferences! #nebpreps #centennialconferencestrong pic.twitter.com/EpDiRQjjfW — LCS Crusader Sports Network (@LCSCSN) January 25, 2021

Updated 🏀 Central Conference 🏀brackets pic.twitter.com/H3jR920o7l — Aurora 🐾 Activities (@APSactivities) January 25, 2021

