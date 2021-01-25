Advertisement

Husker trio reaches Super Bowl LV

NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the...
NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 24, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three former Nebraska football players will compete in Super Bowl LV on February 5th. Lavonte David, Kahlil Davis, and Ndamukong Suh are all members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who advanced to the championship game with a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers.

David and Suh both start for the Bucs. Suh, who had a pair of tackles in the NFC championship, will be making his second Super Bowl appearance. David is a 9-year pro who ranks among the league’s tackles leaders over the past five seasons. Davis is a rookie for the Bucs.

