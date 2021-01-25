Lincoln to deploy more than 100 crews to plow streets in snow emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency for Monday, which means a number of parking bans will go into place.

City leaders say 20 crews are out spreading road treatments, as well as patrolling streets while applying salt pre-wet with brine.

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region

More than 100 City and contractor crews have been activated to begin plowing over the next several hours as the storm intensifies. Residential plowing is anticipated to begin around 9 a.m. and will require multiple passes.

Beginning at 8:00 AM Monday, parking is banned on both sides of all emergency snow routes, bus and school routes, and other major arterial streets. You can find a map of these streets here.

And a parking ban for the odd-numbered sides of residential streets (generally the south and west sides) also begins at 8:00 AM Monday. Parking is permitted on even sides of residential streets.

The city asks that residents avoid parking on streets where there is a ban, even if the street appears to have been cleared.

The city is also asking residents to clear sidewalks, crosswalks, and open access to fire hydrants. If you’d like to volunteer to shovel snow for those who are unable to do so themselves, you can sign up here, or call 402-441-7644.

Snow emergencies have also been declared for Monday in numerous other cities around Nebraska, including Hastings, Kearney, Syracuse, Yutan, Ralston, and Eagle.

