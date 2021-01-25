Advertisement

LPD: Man tased and arrested after threatening, hitting officer

Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department tased and arrested a man they say had a warrant out for his arrest and hit an officer while being taken into custody.

According to LPD, the incident happened 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the U-Stop near 27th and E Streets.

LPD said officers were dispatched there after 38-year-old Jason Nelson was causing a disturbance.

Officers said the employee reported that Nelson, who was banned from the store, was arguing with him after eating a hotdog and snack cake without paying for it.

LPD said Nelson turned aggressive, punching, spitting and grabbing the officer. According to police, he continued struggling with the officer until others arrived.

Nelson was then tased, officers said. Additional officers arrived at the gas station to help in the incident.

LPD said Nelson was taken to the hospital because he was tased.

Officers reported finding a pipe with meth residue in Nelson’s pockets while searching him.

Nelsoin is facing assault on police officer charges, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance charges, assault with bodily fluid charges, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing.

LPD said the officer had minor injuries but didn’t need medical attention.

