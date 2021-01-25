LPD: Marijuana, meth and pills found on man during stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing a number of drug charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department said he gave a false name while speaking with officers.

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, LPD said an officer saw a man riding a bike without a headlight or taillight on the street near 41st and Baldwin Streets.

LPD said officers spoke with the man they said falsely identified himself, though the officer was able to determine the man was 31-year-old Cody Wilder, who had four active warrants, three of which were for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Officers said Wilder was arrested and during a search; police found 4.1 grams of marijuana, 6.1 grams of methamphetamine, 2 Dextroamphetamine pills and 2 Clonazepam pills.

Wilder is facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine, Dextroamphetamine, and Clonazepam), false statement to police officer, possession of marijuana, and improper bicycle equipment charges.

