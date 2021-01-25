Advertisement

LPD: Marijuana, meth and pills found on man during stop

Cody Wilder
Cody Wilder(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing a number of drug charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department said he gave a false name while speaking with officers.

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, LPD said an officer saw a man riding a bike without a headlight or taillight on the street near 41st and Baldwin Streets.

LPD said officers spoke with the man they said falsely identified himself, though the officer was able to determine the man was 31-year-old Cody Wilder, who had four active warrants, three of which were for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Officers said Wilder was arrested and during a search; police found 4.1 grams of marijuana, 6.1 grams of methamphetamine, 2 Dextroamphetamine pills and 2 Clonazepam pills.

Wilder is facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine, Dextroamphetamine, and Clonazepam), false statement to police officer, possession of marijuana, and improper bicycle equipment charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
A major winter storm is set to unfold across southeastern Nebraska Sunday night and into the...
Powerful winter storm to impact the area into the day on Monday...
Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80
LTU snow removal plan
Lincoln declares snow emergency, parking ban
Nobody injured after train collides with car
Nobody injured after train hits car on tracks

Latest News

14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
Bayley Bischof
Snowstorm coverage on 10/11 NOW at Noon
Bill Schammert
Update on Lincoln street conditions from Bill Schammert
Areas of heavy snow will continue into Monday afternoon.
Brandon's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Waverly 8 a.m.
As snow falls, road conditions deteriorate around Nebraska