LPS announces snow day

Due to an upcoming snowstorm, Lincoln Public Schools will be closed on Monday. Superintendent of LPS, Steve Joel, tweeted the closure on Sunday at 6:01 p.m.

LPS sent out an email noting the snow day:

There will be no classes (in-person or remote) or activities at Lincoln Public Schools on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, due to a forecasted winter storm. Tomorrow is a district closure day for Lincoln Public Schools.

A decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff. When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students and families, as well as potentially hazardous travel conditions, and the ability to clear sidewalks and parking lots at 65 schools and programs.

More information about our school closing procedures can be found at lps.org/closings.

Pretty significant storm on the way will cause us to take our second snow day tomorrow. It will be a district closure. Be safe, everyone — steve joel (@sjoel59) January 25, 2021

