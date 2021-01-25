Advertisement

LPS announces snow day

(Source: LPS)
(Source: LPS)(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Due to an upcoming snowstorm, Lincoln Public Schools will be closed on Monday. Superintendent of LPS, Steve Joel, tweeted the closure on Sunday at 6:01 p.m.

LPS sent out an email noting the snow day:

There will be no classes (in-person or remote) or activities at Lincoln Public Schools on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, due to a forecasted winter storm. Tomorrow is a district closure day for Lincoln Public Schools.

A decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff. When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students and families, as well as potentially hazardous travel conditions, and the ability to clear sidewalks and parking lots at 65 schools and programs.

More information about our school closing procedures can be found at lps.org/closings.

For a full list of closings for schools and businesses: Click Here

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
A major winter storm is set to unfold across southeastern Nebraska Sunday night and into the...
Powerful winter storm to impact the area into the day on Monday...
Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80
LTU snow removal plan
Lincoln declares snow emergency, parking ban
Nobody injured after train collides with car
Nobody injured after train hits car on tracks

Latest News

14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
Bayley Bischof
Snowstorm coverage on 10/11 NOW at Noon
Bill Schammert
Update on Lincoln street conditions from Bill Schammert
Areas of heavy snow will continue into Monday afternoon.
Brandon's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Waverly 8 a.m.
As snow falls, road conditions deteriorate around Nebraska