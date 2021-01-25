Advertisement

LPS cancels class on Tuesday

Another snow day for LPS on Tuesday, January 26.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools made the call to cancel school again on Tuesday due to winter weather conditions. The decision was announced around 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday will be a district closure day, meaning all classes (in-person and remote), student activities, practices and rehearsals are canceled.

