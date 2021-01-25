LPS cancels class on Tuesday
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools made the call to cancel school again on Tuesday due to winter weather conditions. The decision was announced around 5:15 p.m. Monday.
Tuesday will be a district closure day, meaning all classes (in-person and remote), student activities, practices and rehearsals are canceled.
Full list of closings: https://www.1011now.com/weather/closings/
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.