LSO deputies warn about rash of car break ins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are warning drivers about a recent rash of car break-ins.

LSO said they’re investigating a number of break-ins in Waverly. As of Monday, deputies have taken eight reports of this happening overnight into the morning.

Deputies are stressing to hide valuables and lock your doors. If you see something suspicious, call 911.

If your car has been recently broken into, you can report it to LSO by calling (402) 441-6500.

