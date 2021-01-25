Man arrested for shooting 2 people earlier this month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting two people roughly a week ago.

Christopher Johnson was arrested on Friday January 22nd around 7:30 p.m. at his home.

LPD said Johnson is facing two counts of second degree assault charges, discharge of a firearm near a building charges and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday January 17th, LPD said police were called to a home near 10th and B Streets for a report of gunshots heard.

LPD said the 911 caller reported that there was a large group of people in the street and they thought the shots came from the group.

Responding officers said they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.

Later, a 20-year-old man had been dropped off at an area hospital, also suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. LPD says his injuries are also non-life-threatening.

According to police, witnesses said there was a gathering at a home in that area when an unknown man arrived and caused a disturbance. When the homeowner kicked everyone out, LPD said people reported hearing gunshots.

LPD said the victims said they were hit after hearing an argument.

