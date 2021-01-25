Man arrested for shooting 2 people earlier this month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting two people roughly a week ago.
Christopher Johnson was arrested on Friday January 22nd around 7:30 p.m. at his home.
LPD said Johnson is facing two counts of second degree assault charges, discharge of a firearm near a building charges and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday January 17th, LPD said police were called to a home near 10th and B Streets for a report of gunshots heard.
LPD said the 911 caller reported that there was a large group of people in the street and they thought the shots came from the group.
Responding officers said they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.
Later, a 20-year-old man had been dropped off at an area hospital, also suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. LPD says his injuries are also non-life-threatening.
According to police, witnesses said there was a gathering at a home in that area when an unknown man arrived and caused a disturbance. When the homeowner kicked everyone out, LPD said people reported hearing gunshots.
LPD said the victims said they were hit after hearing an argument.
