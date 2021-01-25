Advertisement

Man arrested for shooting 2 people earlier this month

Christopher Johnson
Christopher Johnson(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting two people roughly a week ago.

Related: Two injured in overnight shooting

Christopher Johnson was arrested on Friday January 22nd around 7:30 p.m. at his home.

LPD said Johnson is facing two counts of second degree assault charges, discharge of a firearm near a building charges and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday January 17th, LPD said police were called to a home near 10th and B Streets for a report of gunshots heard.

LPD said the 911 caller reported that there was a large group of people in the street and they thought the shots came from the group.

Responding officers said they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.

Later, a 20-year-old man had been dropped off at an area hospital, also suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. LPD says his injuries are also non-life-threatening.

According to police, witnesses said there was a gathering at a home in that area when an unknown man arrived and caused a disturbance. When the homeowner kicked everyone out, LPD said people reported hearing gunshots.

LPD said the victims said they were hit after hearing an argument.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
A major winter storm is set to unfold across southeastern Nebraska Sunday night and into the...
Powerful winter storm to impact the area into the day on Monday...
Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80
LTU snow removal plan
Lincoln declares snow emergency, parking ban
Nobody injured after train collides with car
Nobody injured after train hits car on tracks

Latest News

14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
Bayley Bischof
Snowstorm coverage on 10/11 NOW at Noon
Bill Schammert
Update on Lincoln street conditions from Bill Schammert
Areas of heavy snow will continue into Monday afternoon.
Brandon's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Waverly 8 a.m.
As snow falls, road conditions deteriorate around Nebraska