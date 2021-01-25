Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announces he won’t run for re-election

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced in a press release Monday that he will not seek another term in office.

The Ohio Republican cited the “partisan gridlock” in Washington as one reason he will not pursue a third term.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” The statement reads.

Portman’s statement outlines his career accomplishments as well as his hopes for the rest of his current term, including the next COVID-19 relief package.

Portman’s Senate career began in 2010. Prior to his time in the Senate, he served in the House of Representatives and in the executive branch under President George W. Bush.

Lawmakers of both parties have praised Sen. Portman for his years of service to the nation.

And one may be considering a run to succeed him.

Sixth District Republican Congressman Bill Johnson, while not saying specifically he would seek the U.S. Senate seat in 2022, issued a statement Monday saying he might consider it.

“Recently, I’ve been humbled by those asking me to consider additional ways to serve the hardworking people of the great state of Ohio,” Johnson’s statement read. “I am seriously considering this opportunity, and over the next few weeks I will talk to my family, friends, and supporters to determine if this is the right time and the right opportunity.”

Johnson was elected in November to his sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, serving Eastern and Southeastern Ohio.

