UNL classes call off due to winter storm

A snow-covered UNL campus outside Memorial Stadium.
A snow-covered UNL campus outside Memorial Stadium.(Ryan Swanigan, KOLN)
By Ryan Swanigan and Madison Pitsch
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have been cancelled for Monday, January 25th.

The university made the announcement around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night. They say that all events are also cancelled, and all officer and clinics will be closed.

Additionally, UNL says their COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

“Appointments can be rescheduled for Tuesday,” the university said in a tweet. “For those experiencing symptoms, the University Health Center will be open by appointment from 10-4 for testing. For more info: http://covid19.unl.edu.”

UNL says students should check Canvas for individual class and assignment updates.

