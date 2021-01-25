WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big winter storm impacting the region

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A powerful winter storm system is bringing the potential for heavy snow to the local area today and will combine with winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph at times to create very hazardous travel conditions through the day and into tonight. Many area schools and businesses are closed due to the winter storm...for a full list of closures...you click click here...

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory in effect through today. (KOLN)

A large section of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas COULD see 6-to-12″ of snow by Monday night...with the POTENTIAL of 14″-or-more in a few areas. The combination of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds could also lead to tree damage and power outages in some locations during the day on Monday. Please check the latest forecast details before venturing out and please be very careful with any travel plans as conditions are expected to worsen on Monday as the day goes along.

Several inches of snow are possible across much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas today. (KOLN)

Snowfall should continue through the day with the heaviest snow coming down between 11am and 5pm Monday. The morning commute is already impacted with light to moderate snow that has moved through the area this morning. With moderate to heavy snow likely late this morning and afternoon, the evening commute will be difficult for all areas and maybe impossible in some locations. Snow should taper off by late Monday evening.

The Lincoln Forecast:

Monday: Snow and blowing snow likely with HEAVY snow possible at times. Moderate to heavy snowfall accumulation expected. Northeast winds at 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday Night: Cloudy this evening with snow likely, then a chance of snow after midnight. Some blowing snow still possible. Colder. Snow may mix with light freezing rain in the evening. North winds of 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Lows in the low-to-mid teens.

Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with a high in the upper teens to low 20s. Flurries or light snow showers possible early in the morning and then again late afternoon and into the evening. Light snowfall accumulation is possible. Northeast winds at 8 to 18 mph.

