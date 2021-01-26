After Historic Snowfall...Another Round of Light Snow Possible on Tuesday...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a historic snowstorm across the state on Monday, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in still in place across the state as we head into Monday night and early into Tuesday morning, but for the most part, the heaviest snow across the coverage area has ended. Lincoln officially received 13.0″ of snow on Monday (through 7PM, totals may increase!), good for the 3rd snowiest day on record since daily snowfall records began in 1948! For a full list of snowfall reports, you can click here.

Monday night into early Tuesday, some additional light snowfall accumulations will be possible. Many area schools and business will remain closed as we head into the day on Tuesday, for a full list of closures, click here.

Winter Storm Warnings continue through early Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

Into the day on Tuesday, a few lingering flurries or snow showers can’t be ruled out, but most areas should be mainly dry. It will be a cloudy and cold day as temperatures will struggle with the fresh snow-pack across the state. Afternoon highs will likely only reach the upper teens in Lincoln and for most of eastern Nebraska. Northerly winds at 10 to 15 MPH will make it feel even colder with afternoon wind chills in the single digits for most of us.

Cloudy and cold for Tuesday with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. (KOLN)

Very cold conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon with wind chills in the single digits for most areas. (KOLN)

Towards Tuesday evening, a weak disturbance will swing through the state and could bring in some areas of light snow from southwestern Nebraska through the eastern parts of the state. This isn’t expected to be heavy snow, but some additional light snowfall accumulations of 1″ to 3″ will possible across the coverage area, on top of what we’ve already seen on Monday.

Some additional light snow is expected across southern Nebraska Tuesday evening into very early on Wednesday. (KOLN)

Snow showers could linger into very early on Wednesday, before we should see dry weather prevail by Wednesday afternoon and through the end of the week. Another small chance for wintry mix is in the forecast as we head into the day on Saturday. Cold weather will also prevail over the next few days, thanks in no small part to the tremendous amounts of snow on the ground. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday should stay centered in the upper teens to lower 20s. By Thursday morning, low temperatures could fall to near zero. Thursday should be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 20s. Friday into the weekend should see highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Very cold conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday before slightly warmer weather arrives by the weekend. (KOLN)

