Another round of snow possible tonight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After much of the area just received between 6 and 15 inches of snow, it looks like another round of measurable snow is possible tonight into Wednesday morning. It is going to remain cold the next few days with temperatures well below average for this time of the year. Warmer temperatures and another round of precipitation is in the forecast for this weekend.

It is going to be cloudy and cold today with high temperatures in the upper teens to mid 20s. With north-northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph, wind chill values are expected to remain in the single digits for much of the day. Another round of snow is possible tonight into Wednesday morning as an upper level disturbance moves through the region. The best chance of snow looks to be in the southern half of Nebraska into Northern Kansas. A trace to 2″ of snow accumulation is possible with the highest amounts likely in Northern Kansas and Southeast Nebraska.

Well below average high temperatures are in the forecast for today. (KOLN)

After the snow moves out early Wednesday morning, the rest of the day should be dry with decreasing clouds. It will remain cold with several locations likely to have below freezing high temperatures. An upper level ridge should build into the area Thursday and Friday. This will lead to warmer temperatures and dry conditions.

Well below average temperatures are expected again for much of the area Wednesday. (KOLN)

Another storm system could move through the area Saturday into early Sunday. At this time, there is a chance of rain and snow Saturday and a small chance of snow early Sunday. It could be breezy Saturday as well. Stay tuned to the forecast through the week.

