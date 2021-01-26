City of Lincoln winter operations update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A snow emergency is in effect. Residential parking remains banned on the odd-numbered sides of the street – that’s generally the south and west sides of the street. Parking is permitted on the even sides of residential streets.

When a residential parking ban is required, parking is banned on only one side of the street. The sides of the street will not switch like in previous years. During residential bans, parking on odd-numbered sides of the street will be banned in odd-numbered years like 2021. Parking on even-numbered sides of the street will be banned in even-numbered years.

City operations: 100 City and contractor crews are plowing arterial streets, school and bus routes and residential streets. Residential plowing is 25% complete. Eighty snowplows and 20 material spreaders will be used to continue clearing snow and de-icing streets overnight. This event will require additional time to clear historic amounts of snow. Streets that have been plowed after 8:00 a.m. today are considered completed. The City aims to have all streets open by the end of the day Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. This is the second largest snowstorm since 1965.

Complete snow removal operations of designated snow removal districts will occur Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12:01 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. District parking bans will be in effect during those times.

To assist downtown residents during parking bans, free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 “N” St. and Green 2 Garage, 530 “P” St. (beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday) until the ban is lifted or until noon, Sunday, January 31. Customers will be charged the posted rate for any time beyond those hours. Vehicles that remain in the garage past noon will be charged for the entire time the vehicle was in the facility.

National Weather Service: Light snow possible tonight with up to two inches of accumulation.

Weather conditions: Light snow will affect areas along and south of the Interstate 80 Corridor between midnight and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Street conditions: Arterial streets are partially covered. Unplowed residential streets are snow covered and hazardous. The City is 12 hours post-snowfall and clearing historic accumulations. The City is using more resources than ever deployed before in order to clear historic accumulations. We ask for the public’s patience on residential streets as we have received numerous calls and UPLNK requests for unplowed streets. City and contractor crews have been working continuously since midnight Sunday and they are committed to clearing every street in Lincoln. Winter driving conditions are in effect.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

