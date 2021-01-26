Advertisement

City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

A snow emergency is in effect.
33 & O Street
33 & O Street(Lincoln Transportation and Utilities)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A snow emergency is in effect. Parking is banned on both sides of all arterial streets, including emergency snow routes, bus and school routes. A map of these routes is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

Residential parking is banned on the odd-numbered sides of the street – that’s generally the south and west sides of the street. Parking is permitted on the even sides of residential streets.

When a residential parking ban is required, parking is banned on only one side of the street. The sides of the street will not switch like in previous years. During residential bans, parking on odd-numbered sides of the street will be banned in odd-numbered years like 2021.  Parking on even-numbered sides of the street will be banned in even-numbered years.

To assist downtown residents during parking bans, free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 “N” St. until 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 27. This offer may be extended if conditions warrant.  Customers will be charged the posted rate for any time beyond those hours. Vehicles that remain in the garage past 9 a.m. will be charged for the entire time the vehicle was in the facility.

City operations:  More than 100 City and contractor crews continue to clear snow from streets across the city. Residential plowing is under way with 40 of 69 sub-districts in progress. This event will require multiple passes throughout the duration and post storm.

National Weather Service: A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Total snow accumulation up to 16 inches is possible.

Weather conditions: Snow.

Street conditions: Snow is expected to move out of the area in the next four to six hours. This will assist crews with clearing streets. Streets currently remain snow covered. Avoid heading out if possible as travel continues to be treacherous. Winter driving conditions are in effect.

StarTran: StarTran bus service was suspended at 4:30 p.m. today due to winter storm conditions. Normal hours of operation are expected to resume Tuesday, January 26.

