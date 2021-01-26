County crews start clearing gravel roads Tuesday 5 a.m.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -County crews will not start clearing gravel roads until Tuesday Morning at 5 a.m.

This means a lot of people in rural areas of Lancaster County will have to hunker down. The Lancaster County Engineer said her crews will be on the county’s pavement roads until 6 p.m. But pavement is only a small portion of roads they’re responsible for.

The crews have been going over the county’s pavement for 12 hours.

“Tomorrow morning we’ll start with the motor graders and we’ll get out on those gravel roads and get them open as quickly as we can,” said Pam Dingman, Lancaster County Engineer.

And they’ve got 1,100 miles of gravel to cover. The county recently got 10 new trucks which they said is making a big difference in the work. But the conditions are still difficult.

“We’re waiting to see what will happen with the storm, we’re trying to keep the roads open, but It is a battle we are losing at the moment,” said Dingman.

The snow fell too fast and accumulated too quickly to make a significant dent throughout the day.

“You might have to hunker down for a day or two,” said Dingman. “We haven’t had to tell people that in a while.”

This is their clearing schedule for the next few days:

Monday’s focus is on pavement, but crews may be pulled because of visibility issues.

Tuesday’s goal is to break out plows and motor graders, hitting gravel roads starting at 5 a.m.

They’ll finish the roads throughout the week.

Individuals who do have to go out on the road are asked to bring an emergency kit with blankets, food and water.

If you abandon your car on the side of the road, you’ll need to call the Lancaster’s County Sheriff’s Office and tell them it’s there so they know when they go out to plow.

For more information, contact the Lancaster County Engineer’s Office at 402-441-7681.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.