Advertisement

Disney revamping Jungle Cruise ride, addressing depictions of indigenous people

Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.
Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Jungle Cruise rides at Disney Parks are getting a modern makeover.

In its Disney Parks Blog, the company said it will preserve the attraction’s storyline, but focus more on respecting diversity – which includes addressing negative depictions of indigenous people.

The changes will take place at both Disneyland and Disney World, with details coming later this year.

Walt Disney himself worked on the Jungle Cruise ride more than 60 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
Winter Storm Warnings continue through early Tuesday morning.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Record breaking snow falls in Lincoln and surrounding areas
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Omaha man facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot
14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
Waverly 8 a.m.
As snow falls, road conditions deteriorate around Nebraska

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Vaccine appointments canceled amid confusion over supply
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
LIVE: Republican senators want to halt Trump impeachment trial
Breanne Marie Jones (left, right), 10 years old, is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl abducted in N.C.
President Joe Biden's latest executive orders focus on relief for COVID-19's economic toll.
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a swearing-in ceremony with Treasury Secretary...
First female VP swears in 1st female Treasury secretary