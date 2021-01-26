Advertisement

Huskers hang on against Illini

Nebraska Basketball
Nebraska Basketball(AP)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team held on for a 57-53 win over Illinois on Monday night in Champaign. The Huskers made key free throws down the stretch, including a pair by Sam Haiby in the final seconds, to seal the victory. Haiby finished with a team-high 22 points. Annika Stewart and Ruby Porter contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

MiCole Cayton made her Nebraska debut on Monday night. The Cal transfer came off the bench and played 19 minutes.

Nebraska improves its record to 8-5 (6-4 Big Ten). The Huskers return to action on Thursday against Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

