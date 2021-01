LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team remains 5th in this week’s AVCA Top 25. The Huskers stay in the same spot following a pair of wins over Indiana to start the season. The Huskers (2-0) host Northwestern this weekend at the Devaney Center.

Wisconsin is #1 in the poll, while receiving 49 first-place votes.

