Lancaster County plows plan to clear gravel roads

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In Lancaster county, paved roads are expected to be clear by Tuesday afternoon, after plows started clearing them at 5 a.m.

Crews say paved roads are the priority, and they’re helping to melt some of the snow, while also making it easier to drive on.

They plan on working through Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening treating county roads.

“We’re also preparing for the next storm, so it’s not just getting the road open. It’s also getting the snow on the shoulder and in the ditch moved away as far as we can. So, when the next snow comes through, we have room to put that snow,” said Ron Bohaty, Lancaster County Road Maintenance Superintendent.

Plow crews are asking if you travel, try to keep as much distance between your vehicle and plows, which helps give them enough room to work safely.

“We’re working as quickly as we can. I’d like everyone to remember some of this equipment is very large. Some of it is hard to see out of. We have some of the same problems that you do with windshields getting dirty,” Bohaty also told 10/11.

Contractors are expected to hit rural neighbors Tuesday afternoon, with crews expected to have all county roads cleared by the end of the day on Wednesday.

If you will be out on rural roads, you’re advised to have an emergency kit in case you get stuck or stranded.

