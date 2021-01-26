Lincoln parking ban ends 8 am Tuesday, residential restrictions remain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A snow emergency is in effect however the parking ban on both sides of all arterial streets, including emergency snow routes, bus and school routes, ends at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

City leaders say the residential parking ban on odd-numbered sides of the street is still in effect. Parking is permitted on the even sides of residential streets.

Related: County crews start clearing gravel roads Tuesday 5 a.m.

To assist downtown residents during parking bans, free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 “N” St. until 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 27. This offer may be extended if conditions warrant. Customers will be charged the posted rate for any time beyond those hours. Vehicles that remain in the garage past 9 a.m. will be charged for the entire time the vehicle was in the facility.

More: Nebraskans help each other push through snow

More than 100 City and contractor crews continue clearing snow from streets across the city. Crews have completed their first round of arterial plowing. They are beginning their second round of arterial plowing. Crews are beginning to apply de-icing material to arterial routes to help loosen the snow/ice packed on the roads. Residential plowing continues. This event will require multiple passes throughout the duration and post storm.

Arterial streets are snow and ice packed with slick spots. Unplowed residential streets are snow covered and hazardous. Winter driving conditions are in effect.

StarTran bus service will returned to normal hours of operation on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.