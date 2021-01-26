City of Lincoln crews shift to removing snow on residential streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Tuesday morning press conference, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said the winter storm pummeling much of our region was the second biggest snow storm in history.

Leaders with LTU said snow crews made good progress overnight and Tuesday morning clearing the snow. More than 100 crews focused first on clearing arterial roads; crews are now making a second round and applying a de-icing material to loosen the snow on the roads.

Residents are being urged to stay home and off the roads, but if you do need to drive, you’re asked to be cautious and take it slow.

With this much snow, leaders with LTU said crews will be working around the clock the next few days. They’ve been out in full force since midnight on Sunday night as the winter storm was moving into our region.

StarTran bus service returned to normal hours of operation on Tuesday.

LTU said on Monday around noon, nine to 10 of their 18 buses were stuck at various bus stops and given the forecast for increased snow, they decided for the safety of operators and passengers to halt operations early.

StarTran bus operators worked on getting everyone home safely during the storm. LTU leaders said hopefully halting operations only had a minimal impact and that having schools, as well as major employers closed, helped.

Snow removal

When it comes to why it’s taking crews so long to clear and plow city streets, LTU explained that crews are moving systematically throughout the city. On Monday, with the hourly accumulations, crews were working to remove some depth to the snow; however, it was quickly building back up.

LTU leaders explained that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the snow stopped accumulating and crews were able to make progress in removing snow.

According to LTU, crews should finish clearing arterial roads after noon by Tuesday and from there, they’ll be deployed to residential snow removal.

When it comes to the residential snow removal progress, LTU reminds homeowners that this process will be slow with the volume of snow. LTU hopes to wrap up snow removal on residential streets and have conditions clear within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Between 100 to 125 snow removal crews have been working throughout the city as they come on and off shift.

LTU said some of their snow removal machinery had minor breakdowns and there were a few major breakdowns where machinery needed to be removed.

If you come upon an area or street that needs to be cleared, leaders with LTU said to give crews another 24-hours before reporting the issue on UPLNK, as crews are working to get everything taken care of.

LTU explained that snow storage will be problematic, especially with a storm this size. They said it will likely take four nights of work, though LTU plans for this issue in removing snow piles in certain areas. In response, snow dumps have been created across the city where snow is brought and piled up, where it eventually melts.

Driver incidents

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department have been working night and day, responding to stranded or stuck drivers.

LPD said this storm made for trying conditions, and while operations continue as normal, response times may be slower because the amount of snow in residential areas.

Officers were given the opportunity to team up, meaning two officers in a cruiser to respond. LPD said that allowed officers to have immediate back up if needed.

LPD said they received 58 motorist assist calls, though officers out on patrol were stopping all throughout the day on Monday as well as on Tuesday, helping drivers who were stuck in the snow.

According to LPD, traffic accidents remained at a normal level where they completed roughly 22 crash reports, none of which had injuries.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were also busy responding to motorist assist calls.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said on-ramps to the interstate, Highway 77 and Highway 33 were all areas with difficult winter conditions for drivers.

Sheriff Wagner added that deputies are responding to emergency calls, but it may be difficult for deputies to get to homes on gravel roads that haven’t been plowed.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue took a proactive approach to the storm, staffing additional medic units. They knew there would be a slower response time and a higher call volume during the storm.

LFR crews ran snow plows to keep stations clear and equipment able to respond to emergencies.

Firefighters explained that all of their equipment carries chains, ice melt and gear to help with snow removal, though the amount of snow in this storm did impact response time.

According to LFR, some of their vehicles got stuck and blocked by cars that were stuck in the snow.

First responders are reminding homeowners to keep fire hydrants clear of snow in case there’s an emergency and to not over-exert yourself while shoveling snow.

Lancaster County response

Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, said she expects 50-percent of gravel roads should be clear by the end of the day on Tuesday.

She hopes to have gravel roads in the county cleared by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Crews will start working with contractors to work on subdivisions, but that may take until Wednesday for the snow to be cleared.

Ahead of the storm, many crews took home motor graders as a way to start plowing roads sooner.

Crews dealt with snow drifts reaching 2 to 3-feet on paved lanes.

Dingman explained when it comes to snow removal, there’s a science behind it. Her department looks at the type of snow, if it’s going to rain ahead of the storm, the temperature, dew point and then they figure out the best way to approach the storm based on that data.

To help in the snow removal, the Lancaster County Engineering Department has been adding two new motor graders to their equipment every year as a way to get a more stable fleet of motor graders.

Dingman said 70-percent of her snow plows broke down in 2019, since then they’ve been buying plows to build a more stable fleet for snow removal.

