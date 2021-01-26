LPS students make most of second snow day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in five years, Lincoln Public Schools students are getting a second consecutive snow day.

We caught up with some Tuesday to see how they’re using that second free day for fun.

After a day cooped up at home trying to keep up with over a foot of snow falling.

“We spent a lot of time scooping yesterday,” said Amy Maher a mom. “So today we’re gonna play.”

And is there a better way to spend a snow day than sledding?

The second day off is really the icing on the cake, especially in a world of remote learning.

“I was scared about that at first,” said Grayson Waller a sophomore. “Then my teachers told me it really wouldn’t work how they had their schedules planned.”

“It was really kind of surprising,” said Maya Maher, a 4th grader. “Just really didn’t expect it.”

Among the top snow day activities included movie-watching, helping family scoop all the snow, and hot chocolate.

“I like sledding,” said Taya Waller a 6th grader. “I like making snow angels too.”

When asked what he would rater do between scooping and sledding, 2nd grader Micah puts it in perspective.

“Well we shoveled grandma’s driveway again,” said Micah McKee. “They’re both good because I get money from grandma but sledding is fun too.”

