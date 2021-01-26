Advertisement

LSO: Man burglarizes shed, gets car stuck in homeowner’s driveway

Alexander Janeke
Alexander Janeke(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing burglary charges after deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say his car got stuck in snow in the driveway of a home where he had just burglarized their shed.

LSO said the burglary happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday at a home near NW 98th Street and Pawnee Lake State Recreation Road.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, a car was stuck in the home’s driveway and when the homeowners went out to see if the driver needed help from being stuck in the snow, they noticed belongings from their shed were in the car.

Sheriff Wagner said a neighbor told deputies that a man was at his house who needed to get his car out that was stuck in the snow. From there deputies were able to trace the foot prints from the car to the neighbor.

Deputies learned that the car was stolen out of Lincoln and the suspect, identified as Alexander Janeke, had broken into a storage shed on the property and taken a black motorcycle helmet, wire, a fishing toolbox and other belongings.

Janeke was arrested and is facing burglary charges, as well as theft by receiving charges.

