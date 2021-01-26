Luke McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirm to 1011 NOW.

McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman, started multiple games for the Huskers in 2020.

He completed 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions during the 2020 season.

He also ran 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns last year.

After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options. I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future. — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) January 26, 2021

Sources state that lineman Will Forniok and wide receiver Kade Warner are also transferring.

The news comes a few weeks after star wide receiver Wandale Robinson also announced he was transferring from the program.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.