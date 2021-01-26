Advertisement

Luke McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal

Pitches the ball against Ohio State
Pitches the ball against Ohio State(Big Ten)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirm to 1011 NOW.

McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman, started multiple games for the Huskers in 2020.

He completed 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions during the 2020 season.

He also ran 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Sources state that lineman Will Forniok and wide receiver Kade Warner are also transferring.

The news comes a few weeks after star wide receiver Wandale Robinson also announced he was transferring from the program.

