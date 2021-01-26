Nebraskans help each other push through snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Spinning tires, shoveling cars out and neighbors helping neighbors. In the middle of a snow storm, there was no stopping Nebraska nice.

“I’ve spent an hour digging my car out and have had four people come help me and I’ve got from the side of the street to the middle of the road so great progress,” said healthcare worker, Scott Medinger.

Medinger said he was just trying to get to work.

“I’ve got to try no matter what, these people need me,” said Medinger.

Throughout the city, there were stuck SUV’s, semis, and much more. For some, it wasn’t a first.

“I got stuck again... this is awful!” said Rachel Ford.

So many people were stuck near 26th and Superior Street it was closed by police until plows could get there.

“This road has been blocked for a good portion of the day,” said Brittany Barnhill.

“There’s been so many people stuck here it’s insane,” said Ford. “This is insane. So bad”.

And although it may have been cold, there was no lack of people to get out and help push through together.

