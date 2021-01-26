NWU grad Licht leads Bucs to Super Bowl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jason Licht was an All-Conference defensive lineman at Nebraska Wesleyan. Now, he’s a Super Bowl executive in the NFL.

Licht is the General Manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a position he’s held since 2014. The 49-year old is credited for assembling the Bucs’ 2020 roster, which includes Tom Brady. Tampa Bay, on Sunday, won the NFC Championship with a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Great picture of @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht in the locker room postgame. The Bucs front office constructed the perfect team, the right coaching staff, and the ideal situation for a legitimate pursuit of Tom Brady in March. One of the best guys in the sport. Awesome moment. pic.twitter.com/hRE9oGmgR5 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 25, 2021

Licht is a proud alum of Nebraska Wesleyan, according to coaches and administrators on campus. He visited the school a few years ago and regularly supports his alma mater financially.

“He’s just like your buddy,” Nebraska Wesleyan football coach Brian Keller said. “Its not like he’s mister stuffy, front-office guy. He’s regular Joe. (His job) hasn’t changed him.”

While playing for the Plainsman in 1992 and 1993, Licht led the team in tackles by a defensive lineman. As a senior, he earned All-NAIC honors.

“He still looks like he can play a little bit,” Keller said.

Licht’s connection to Nebraska Wesleyan has sparked a strong Buccaneers following in Lincoln, according to Keller. He says many faculty members, players, and students will be rooting for Tampa Bay on Super Bowl Sunday (February 7th).

