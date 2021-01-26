Advertisement

One year later: Loved ones, fans still coming to terms with Kobe Bryant’s death

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s been one year since basketball great Kobe Bryant died.

Despite the passage of time, teammates and loved ones say they are still coming to terms with the loss.

Bryant, his young daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 last year.

Bryant retired from basketball in 2016, having played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, shadows are cast on a memorial wall as fans gather at...
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, shadows are cast on a memorial wall as fans gather at LA Live, near Staples Center where the Los Angeles Lakers play, to memorialize Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles following a helicopter crash that killed the former NBA basketball player, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Several times during last season’s victorious playoff and NBA finals run, the Lakers wore their Black Mamba jerseys to commemorate Bryant and his daughter.

The Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on the eve on the anniversary. Their coach, Frank Vogel, said the team has the day off to grieve and honor Bryant “how they see fit.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
Winter Storm Warnings continue through early Tuesday morning.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Record breaking snow falls in Lincoln and surrounding areas
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Omaha man facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot
14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
Waverly 8 a.m.
As snow falls, road conditions deteriorate around Nebraska

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Vaccine appointments canceled amid confusion over supply
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
LIVE: Republican senators want to halt Trump impeachment trial
Breanne Marie Jones (left, right), 10 years old, is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl abducted in N.C.
President Joe Biden's latest executive orders focus on relief for COVID-19's economic toll.
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a swearing-in ceremony with Treasury Secretary...
First female VP swears in 1st female Treasury secretary