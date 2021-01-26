Schwellenbach named Preseason All-American

Spencer Schwellenbach earned a spot on D1Baseball’s Preseason All-America second team, announced by the publication on Monday.

Listed as the lone utility player on the second team, Schwellenbach enters his third season with the Huskers in 2021. He started all 15 games at shortstop in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. Schwellenbach batted .295 (18-for-61) with 13 runs scored, five RBIs, two doubles and one home run during the shortened season.

During a breakout freshman season in 2019, Schwellenbach started 44 games in the infield and hit .275 (44-for-160). He ranked second on the team in home runs (5), slugging percentage (.400) and on-base percentage (.415). Schwellenbach added five doubles, 22 RBIs, 26 runs scored and six stolen bases.

Before joining the Huskers, the Saginaw, Mich., native was drafted in the 34th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by Cleveland.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations