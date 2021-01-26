Advertisement

Schwellenbach named Preseason All-American

Nebraska shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach runs to first base during a practice at Hawks Field.
Nebraska shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach runs to first base during a practice at Hawks Field.(Courtesy: KOLN-TV)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spencer Schwellenbach earned a spot on D1Baseball’s Preseason All-America second team, announced by the publication on Monday.

Listed as the lone utility player on the second team, Schwellenbach enters his third season with the Huskers in 2021. He started all 15 games at shortstop in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. Schwellenbach batted .295 (18-for-61) with 13 runs scored, five RBIs, two doubles and one home run during the shortened season.

During a breakout freshman season in 2019, Schwellenbach started 44 games in the infield and hit .275 (44-for-160). He ranked second on the team in home runs (5), slugging percentage (.400) and on-base percentage (.415). Schwellenbach added five doubles, 22 RBIs, 26 runs scored and six stolen bases.

Before joining the Huskers, the Saginaw, Mich., native was drafted in the 34th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by Cleveland.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
Winter Storm Warnings continue through early Tuesday morning.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Record breaking snow falls in Lincoln and surrounding areas
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Omaha man facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot
14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
Waverly 8 a.m.
As snow falls, road conditions deteriorate around Nebraska

Latest News

Pitches the ball against Ohio State
Luke McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal
Huskers
Huskers remain #5 in AVCA Poll
Nebraska Basketball
Huskers hang on against Illini
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown...
Chiefs top Bills, advance to Super Bowl LV