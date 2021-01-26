Smoked meats a staple at Werts’ G.W.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a trip to the community of St. Edward, we learned about a grocery store where meat lovers and small town grocery store fans can find everything they need.

Our visit included an interview with the owner of Werts’ G.W. Inc. His name is Rick Werts, and his store has quite a history in the community. “This is our 48th year in here,” Werts said. “I worked for the person we bought it from 10 years prior to that.” The store meets the needs of shoppers in St. Edward and beyond. “This is a grocery store, meat market, and just about everything a person in a small town would need as far as food.”

“We started with our smoked items 18 years ago,” Werts said. “We just wanted to play around with it a little bit. We thought ‘well, there is a demand for this product.’ It wasn’t long before we had to buy a second smoker, and a third smoker. We are running three smokers now. Every day except Sunday, they are full. We run them pretty much to capacity.” At the store, you are going to find a wide variety of meats. Werts says they make 103 different items that are smoked. “This includes smoked meat sticks, bratwurst, polish sausage, fish, cheese, turkey, and poultry of all kinds,” Werts said. The store also has its own bratwurst line as well. The store is also a family affair. “We have our grand children involved,” Werts said. “Our three sons work here, and they have part ownership as of now. So, they are going to take on after I decide to slow down a little bit.”

The meat department isn’t the only thing that draws attention. The store also features a deli. “People come from near and far to get our sliced meat products,” Werts said. “Seems like today everything is pre-packaged, and people like to visit the deli to see what kind of meat they are getting. Also, there are not a lot of eating options in town right now. We’ve developed a place where people can get ready-made meals for the microwave. And, our produce department is another area we are proud of. We feel the produce and our meats are some of the biggest drawing cards that we can have. If you have those good products, then the rest of the stuff can take care of itself.”

Werts says he’s thankful for the support from his customers and the community. He says he’s shipped meats to both coasts, and to 49 states. The store has a website if you’d like to place an order for some of the smoked meats offered at Werts’ G.W.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.