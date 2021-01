Some Test Nebraska sites adjusting schedules due to impact of storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Test Nebraska sites in Lincoln and Omaha will be open Tuesday following Monday’s winter storm, but will open at 11 a.m., instead of regular opening time. This means normal schedules for north and south Omaha sites, while the Lincoln testing site, 6400 O St., and the Omaha location at the Oak View Mall, 3001 S. 144th St., will be delayed. Those registered for testing should regularly check messages for updates, as notification via text or email will be sent in the event of a change.

While weather may impact testing to some extent, Nebraskans are encouraged to register for testing. Visit the Test Nebraska website for details on your preferred location. Should schedules need to be adjusted due to inclement weather, those registered will receive notification.

Free testing is available to anyone wanting one. Those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are experiencing any symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment at one of the more than 60 Test Nebraska sites.

COVID-19 symptoms can include a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Visit Testnebraska.com, or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the Test Nebraska hotline at (402) 207-9377.

