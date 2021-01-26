Advertisement

Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Cost, also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of receiving child pornography after authorities found images on his cellphone while executing a search warrant.

Molina was accused of conspiring with a South Carolina man in attacks inspired by the Islamic State. Their plotting allegedly began in May 2019, when President Donald Trump was in office.

Molina faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
Winter Storm Warnings continue through early Tuesday morning.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Record breaking snow falls in Lincoln and surrounding areas
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Omaha man facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot
14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
Waverly 8 a.m.
As snow falls, road conditions deteriorate around Nebraska

Latest News

The order is an early blow to the Biden administration, which has proposed far-reaching changes...
Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Vaccine appointments canceled amid confusion over supply
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
LIVE: Republican senators want to halt Trump impeachment trial
Breanne Marie Jones (left, right), 10 years old, is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl abducted in N.C.
President Joe Biden's latest executive orders focus on relief for COVID-19's economic toll.
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons