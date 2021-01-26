UNL closes Tuesday due to snowy weather
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced that there would be no school on Tuesday due to poor weather conditions.
UNL will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 due to inclement weather. All scheduled classes/events are canceled and all offices/clinics will be closed.— University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) January 26, 2021
Students should check Canvas for individual class and assignment updates. Visit https://t.co/NIrCD2kBf5 for more info.
