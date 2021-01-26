Wednesday Forecast: Snow ending this morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a historic snowfall across much of central and eastern Nebraska, another round of light snowfall will headline the forecast Tuesday night into very early on Wednesday after many areas across 10/11 Country saw a foot or more of snow. The map below is a visual representation of where the snow fell based on local storm reports over the course of Monday into Tuesday morning. For a full list of raw snowfall totals from across the state, click here.

Heavy snow fell across central and eastern Nebraska Monday into early on Tuesday with widespread amounts of a foot or more. (KOLN)

Another weak wave moving through the area will bring in snow showers across the state beginning Tuesday evening, through Tuesday night and into very early on Wednesday. This round of snow should be very light, with most areas receiving up to around an additional one inch of snow. Some areas across southern Nebraska could see an inch to two inches of additional snow through early Wednesday morning.

Other than another round of light snow, more cold weather will headline the forecast for the day on Wednesday with morning lows in the single digits to lower teens and afternoon highs in the upper teens to lower 20s for most. Wind chills will likely be near or below zero by Wednesday morning and will likely sit in the single digits and teens by the afternoon. Skies should see variable cloudiness, with mostly cloudy skies expected for a good portion of the day in Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

Gradually warmer weather will head our way through the rest of the week with mainly dry conditions. By the weekend, temperatures should be more seasonal with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll keep our eyes on another system swinging through the area on Saturday which could bring us a mix of rain and snow to start the weekend.

