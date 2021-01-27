Cold temperatures continue Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Light snow will end by mid morning with a few locations picking up to an inch of new snow. Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and continued cold with highs around 20 and a northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Cold afternoon across Nebraska under partly to mostly cloudy skies. (1011 Weather Team)

Mostly cloudy and cold tonight with low in the upper single digits to around 10. Partly sunny skies for Thursday and a bit warmer with the high in the lower 30s. On Friday, it looks like we will have a chance to some decent melting with afternoon highs in the upper 30s under partly sunny skies.

Another system will move into Nebraska on Saturday and that means a chance for snow possibly mixed with some rain. At this time, significant snow accumulation is not expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 30s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with the high in the mid 30s. There is a slight chance for a morning flurry or a left over snow shower Sunday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny with the afternoon high temperature in the mid 30s. Partly sunny on Tuesday with the high in the upper 30s.

Near average temperatures over the next several days. Rain-snow mix possible on Saturday. More chances for precipitation late next week. (1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.