FBI searching for woman with possible information on child victim

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The FBI is searching for a woman who may have “critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.”

According to the FBI Omaha office, authorities are searching for Jane Doe 43, described as a white female with dark hair between 20 and 30 years of age.

A press release, distributed across the country, states the woman was seen in a video of a child victim in a video created in October 2019.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images. #

