I-80 Crash near North Platte Claims One Life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The crash was one of dozens of weather-related incidents that occurred Tuesday following Monday’s winter storm.

At approximately 6:10 a.m. CT, NSP was notified that an eastbound semi had tipped onto its side and was partially blocking the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 172. Moments later, a westbound semi struck the first semi. Both occupants of the eastbound semi were ejected during the crash. Both had been wearing seatbelts, but removed them after their semi had tipped over and came to a stop. The driver, Richard Zow, 42, of Aurora, Colorado, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger of the eastbound semi and the driver of the westbound semi were both transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger of the westbound semi was not injured. Weather is believed to be a factor in the crash.

In addition to this crash, troopers have responded to 21 crashes and performed more than 170 motorist assists today. Troopers responded to approximately 400 weather-related incidents on Monday.

