Lincoln Lutheran opts out of a second snow day, doing remote learning instead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While most of Lincoln’s students were sledding down hills and having snow ball fights for a second day in a row, Lincoln Lutheran students were learning from home.

“It was a bummer at first because everyone loves snow days,” Senior Grace Fahleson said. “But its good to get back in the swing of things.”

Lincoln Lutheran’s principal, Matt Heibel said the school is implementing a new policy. If there’s a single snow day, they’ll have no school.

“Because everybody loves snow days,” Heibel said. “I love them, teachers love them, students love them.”

But if there’s a second, or any more than that, they’ll shift to remote learning.

“We have the capability,” Heibel said. “We’ve done it before, we’re experienced so there’s no reason not to do it.”

Heibel said Lincoln Lutheran was able to quickly shift all of its students to remote learning last spring with COVID-19 shut down schools. He said this is one side effect of COVID-19 that isn’t all bad.

“Students are in class and they’re learning and they wouldn’t be if we didn’t have this capability,” Heibel said.

Grace’s mom said if it wasn’t for this policy kids would likely be spending their day watching Netflix or playing video games.

“But to have these teachers and staff willing to do this, and not skipping a beat to get these kids learning is a positive thing,” Sara Fahleson said.

Heibel said he believes this decision will be a trend across the country. But Lincoln Public Schools said in a statement, its not the right fit for them right now as there are still accessibility issues across the district.

“Lincoln Public Schools does not yet have the ability to switch to the full remote learning option for all students kindergarten through twelfth overnight,” the statement said. “Being able to implement quality remote learning for all 41,562 students would require every student and staff member to have access to internet at home, and students would need access to a device. Currently, elementary students do not take their devices home each day.”

The district said if they are able to overcome these challenges, their snow day plans could change.

