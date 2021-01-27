Advertisement

Lincoln’s snow removal operation begins on residential streets; gets mixed reviews

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, the city’s snow removal operations in residential areas got mixed reviews.

“They’re pretty rough honestly,” said Parker Segal.

“I think overall it was pretty good,” said Mike Frain.

The city said throughout the day they had 112 crews on arterial and residential streets but planned to move all crews to residential by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“This isn’t the first snowfall we’ve has this year and just about every time it snows they’ve been pretty bad,” said Segal.

Others were plowed Tuesday afternoon.

“Overall it was great to have them plowed except for the plow to put it all over the sidewalk,” said Frain.

A man said his street was plowed, but he’s not happy with the result.

“I could’ve gone through with my snowblower and done a better job than that,” said Mike.

Mike said it’s making things hard for people who live in the area, like getting to the mailbox. Adding, since the city started using contractors, he’s seen a huge change. According to Mike, the contractor went through once and told him that he was done.

“I gave him a Gatorade cause I know they’re working long hours and whatnot,” said Mike. “Now I wish I hadn’t had done that after seeing the job that was performed”.

On Tuesday the city said they should be done plowing residential areas by Wednesday night.

Back in November, the city made the announcement about adding contractors to help plow snow in residential areas. At the time they said it was aimed at reducing ice and snow-pack on residential streets.

