Advertisement

Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in High Risk category

(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez considered the mass vaccination clinic held at Pinnacle Bank Arena last Friday a success. They said it paved the way for more vaccination clinics once more of the vaccine is available. Nearly 2,300 healthcare professionals received the vaccine at the clinic at PBA.

A week ago, the health department launched a vaccine registry site and so far 62,000 people have signed up to receive the vaccine once it becomes available.

The local health department is receiving 3,900 doses per week to administer. And with nearly 300,000 people in Lincoln, it will take several months to vaccinate the bulk of the population until more of the vaccine is available.

The mayor said at least 85 percent of the community needs to get the vaccine in order to achieve herd immunity. For the time being, the mayor urged people to continue following precautions including wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining social distance.

The health district is on pace to move into Phase 1B of the vaccination plan next week. People ages 65-and-older will be prioritized in that phase.

LLCHD announced that one more person has died from COVID-19.  The death was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 193.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the Orange/High Risk category.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the Orange/High Risk category for the week of January 27, 2021.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the Orange/High Risk category for the week of January 27, 2021.(Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lincoln resident said he's unhappy with his plowed street after a City of Lincoln contractor...
LINCOLN SNOW REMOVAL: Residential streets are “70 percent complete”
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI searching for woman with possible information on child victim
Alexander Janeke
LSO: Man burglarizes shed, gets car stuck in homeowner’s driveway
County crews started clearing gravel roads Tuesday at 5 a.m.
City of Lincoln crews shift to removing snow on residential streets
Well below average high temperatures are in the forecast for today.
Another round of snow possible tonight

Latest News

As of Wednesday night, there were a lot of unhappy people and roads full of snow. More than 40...
Many in Lincoln frustrated with “ridiculous” roads
Lacey Kinning, Golden Apple Winner
LHS Golden Apple Winner: The ripple effect of a teacher
City plowing latest Wednesday evening
City plowing latest Wednesday evening
Golden Apple Award given to Lincoln High teacher
Golden Apple Award given to Lincoln High teacher
Lincoln family creates snow sculptures
Lincoln family creates snow sculptures