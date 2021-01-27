Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in High Risk category

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez considered the mass vaccination clinic held at Pinnacle Bank Arena last Friday a success. They said it paved the way for more vaccination clinics once more of the vaccine is available. Nearly 2,300 healthcare professionals received the vaccine at the clinic at PBA.

A week ago, the health department launched a vaccine registry site and so far 62,000 people have signed up to receive the vaccine once it becomes available.

The local health department is receiving 3,900 doses per week to administer. And with nearly 300,000 people in Lincoln, it will take several months to vaccinate the bulk of the population until more of the vaccine is available.

The mayor said at least 85 percent of the community needs to get the vaccine in order to achieve herd immunity. For the time being, the mayor urged people to continue following precautions including wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining social distance.

The health district is on pace to move into Phase 1B of the vaccination plan next week. People ages 65-and-older will be prioritized in that phase.

LLCHD announced that one more person has died from COVID-19. The death was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 193.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the Orange/High Risk category.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the Orange/High Risk category for the week of January 27, 2021. (Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.