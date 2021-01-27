LTU continues snow removal efforts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln’s Transportation & Utilities Department continues to clear residential, as well as major streets.

They say they’re also working to clear main roads again due to new snow that’s fallen in Lincoln this morning.

“100 City and contractor crews are plowing arterial streets, school and bus routes and residential streets. Residential plowing is nearly 50% complete. 80 snowplows and 20 material spreaders are being used to clear snow and de-ice streets. This event will require additional time to clear historic amounts of snow. Streets that have been plowed after 8 a.m. Tuesday are considered completed. The City aims to have all streets open by the end of the day today.”

The snow emergency for Lincoln remains in effect, which also includes the residential parking ban. That means parking is banned on the odd-numbered side of the street – that’s generally the south and west sides of the street.

“Complete snow removal operations of designated snow removal districts will occur Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12:01 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. District parking bans will be in effect during those times.”

The city says main streets are partially covered, and that unplowed residential streets are snow covered and hazardous.

“The City is using more resources than ever before in order to clear historic accumulations of snow as quickly as possible. We ask for the public’s patience on residential streets. We are working day and night to clear them. City and contractor crews have been working continuously since midnight Sunday and they are committed to clearing every street in Lincoln.”

