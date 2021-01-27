Advertisement

Man booked in crash that killed ride-share driver, passenger

(Station)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been arrested in an Omaha crash that killed a ride-share driver and his passenger.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 40-year-old Chaz Booker was booked on suspicion of two counts of felony motor vehicle homicide, police said Tuesday evening.

Police say he was speeding Jan. 11 when his sport utility vehicle struck a car, killing 49-year-old Z-Trip driver Terrell Lindsay and his passenger, 60-year-ld Laron Imani.

Booker was taken to jail Monday upon his release from a hospital where he was treated for a head injury. The two vehicles struck another two vehicles, but no one else was injured.

