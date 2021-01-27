Advertisement

Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo. Garbin, one of six men charged in an alleged plot to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty to a kidnapping conspiracy, according to court document filed Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The filing was made by prosecutors ahead of Ty Garbin's appearance in federal court in Grand Rapids.(Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — One of six men charged in an alleged plot to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty to a kidnapping conspiracy, according to a court document filed Wednesday.

The filing was made by prosecutors ahead of Ty Garbin’s appearance in federal court in Grand Rapids.

The plea agreement signed by Garbin indicates that he will “fully cooperate” with investigators. There is no agreement on his sentencing guidelines.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions. Six people were charged in federal court while eight others were charged in state court with aiding the alleged scheme.

Garbin’s guilty plea would be a swift resolution for prosecutors, just nearly four months after the arrests.

His attorney, Mark Satawa, last fall said Garbin had no intention to carry out a kidnapping, no matter what he might have said in recorded or online conversations. A “big talk” defense had emerged as a defense strategy.

“Saying things like, ‘I hate the governor, the governor is tyrannical’ ... is not illegal, even if you’re holding a gun and running around the woods when you do it,” Satawa said in October.

The other defendants are Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. A trial has been scheduled for March 23.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Janeke
LSO: Man burglarizes shed, gets car stuck in homeowner’s driveway
County crews started clearing gravel roads Tuesday at 5 a.m.
City of Lincoln crews shift to removing snow on residential streets
Pitches the ball against Ohio State
Luke McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal
Well below average high temperatures are in the forecast for today.
Another round of snow possible tonight
Lincoln Public Schools made the call to cancel school again on Wednesday due to winter weather...
LPS cancels class on Wednesday

Latest News

Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pizza buffet chain Cici’s files for bankruptcy
LIVE: White House COVID task force briefing
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Nebraska-Michigan State men’s basketball game moved to Feb. 6
Man booked in crash that killed ride-share driver, passenger